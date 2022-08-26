Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $90.99.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

