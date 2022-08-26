Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 2,670 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

