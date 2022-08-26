Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 392 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.