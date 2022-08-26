Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Trading Up 1.4 %

Qiagen Profile

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

