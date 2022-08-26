Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.2 %

LSTR opened at $154.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

