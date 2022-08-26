Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 60 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $214,942,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $583.28 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.17 and a 200 day moving average of $495.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

