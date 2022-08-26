Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 429.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:RL opened at $98.25 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

