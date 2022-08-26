Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 350 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 2.5 %

ResMed stock opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average is $226.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

