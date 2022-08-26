Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

