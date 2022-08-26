First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 136,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE FAF opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

