Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.