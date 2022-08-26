Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

AAXJ opened at $68.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $90.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

