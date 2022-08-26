Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

