Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ENI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ENI by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9169 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

