Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,360 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

