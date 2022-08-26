Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

