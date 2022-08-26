Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.96. Approximately 12,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 398,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

