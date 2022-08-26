Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

