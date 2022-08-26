Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,199,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $243.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

