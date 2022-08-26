Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

