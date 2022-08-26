Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $291,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.78 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14.

