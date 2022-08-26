Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

