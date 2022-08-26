Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $28.67 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $945.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

