Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 234,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.