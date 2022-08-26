Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 130,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 169,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,258,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

