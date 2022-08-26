Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
New Relic Stock Performance
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
