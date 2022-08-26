Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

