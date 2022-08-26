Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HUM stock opened at $495.27 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.
HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
