BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

