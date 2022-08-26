Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brightcove worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brightcove by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brightcove by 3,776.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 291,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.
Brightcove Price Performance
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 78,613 shares of company stock worth $504,695 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
