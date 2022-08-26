Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

