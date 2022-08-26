2,689 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.