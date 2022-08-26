Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $349,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,543 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $50.93 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

