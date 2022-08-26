Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.