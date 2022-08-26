Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $291,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.78 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

