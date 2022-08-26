Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.06% of Cantaloupe worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 192,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 83,438 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $428.79 million, a P/E ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

