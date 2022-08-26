Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of WTS opened at $149.35 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

