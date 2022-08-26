Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $116.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

