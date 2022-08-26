Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

HDB opened at $62.75 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

