Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

