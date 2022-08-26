Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,300 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $1,457,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.82 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

