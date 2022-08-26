Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

