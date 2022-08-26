Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

