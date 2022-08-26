Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after buying an additional 196,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1,534.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 170,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

