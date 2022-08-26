Credit Suisse Group Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.