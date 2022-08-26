Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 577,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $277.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day moving average of $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

