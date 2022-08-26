Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

CARR stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

