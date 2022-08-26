Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,528 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

