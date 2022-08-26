The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,578,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

