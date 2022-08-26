Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 212 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.